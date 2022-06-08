Cardi B Looks Icy Hot In Her Latest IG Photo

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off the looks from her latest fashion shoot and she looks amazing!

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned a two piece icy blue bikini and matching cut out boots with a platform heel from Rick Owens. She paired the look with a tan puffer vest from the same designer and served face as she posed on a stool. Styled by Luxury Law, the rapper accessorized the look with futuristic black shades and wore her hair in tight curls that were parted over to one side of her face.

The beauty shared the photo set on her Instagram page for her millions of followers, captioning the look, “Runway on Miss Belcalis.” Check out the stylish look below.

Not only is she giving us style goals, but she’s also going us body goals as well! Safe to say she looks TF good! Beauties, what do you think of Cardi’s latest look?

