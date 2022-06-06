Lizzo Shows Off Her Fashionable Yitty Fits In A June Haul On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her fashionable Yitty ensembles in a June haul and after seeing the beauty model them off, we can’t wait to get our hands on a few fits!

Taking to the platform, the “Truth Hurts” songstress modeled different looks from the brand including a pink leopard two piece set, colorful leggings, oversized t-shirts, matching sports bras, neon colored leggings and more.

“HERES THE JUNE DROP HAUL U HOES BEEN WAITIN 4! 😜😜😜😜 @yitty,” she captioned the IG video. Check it out below!

She then followed up with another haul, this time captioning the video, “WINE & @YITTY 💅🏾 I GOT THE ANSWERS, SWAY!!! 🍾🍾🍾 NEW DROP AVAILABLE ON YITTY.COM”

Yitty, Lizzo’s childhood nickname, is a size-inclusive, everyday-wear brand based on the main things she stands for; self-love and extreme self-confidence. The new athleisure collection consists of full-length catsuits, biker shorts, thong bodysuits, shaping bandeaus, sports bras, and leggings, with each piece offers a level two compression and comes in popping colors and eye-catching prints. Not only is the collection comfortable, but it’s also affordable and conforms to every shape, and we can’t wait to get our hands on a few fits!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand