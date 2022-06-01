Normani Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Birthday

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Normani is still celebrating her birthday and took to Instagram to show off a birthday recap Reel where she rocked a teeny two-piece bikini that we love!

In the recap Reel, the songstress took her followers on a quick journey where she showed off her tropical birthday trip. In the Reel, the beauty and her friends traveled to Palmilla and appeared to have a blast as they lounged by the pool, ate good food, sipped tropical drinks, danced on a boat and showed off their banging bodies. The 26-year-old entertainer wore a metallic gold bikini with chain detailing and accessorized the look with extravagant jewelry that was perfect for the birthday girl.

Check it out below.

The beauty also showed off a few photos from her tropical trip where she posed in her gold bikini from a few different angles, all while celebrating her 26th birthday. “just feeling sooooo grateful today. 🥺 thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad b*** birthdaaaaaaaaay.” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Looks like Normani is enjoying her birthday in style!

