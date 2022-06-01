Normani Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Birthday

Normani is still celebrating her birthday and took to Instagram to show off a birthday recap Reel where she rocked a teeny two-piece bikini that we love!
In the recap Reel, the songstress took her followers on a quick journey where she showed off her tropical birthday trip. In the Reel, the beauty and her friends traveled to Palmilla and appeared to have a blast as they lounged by the pool, ate good food, sipped tropical drinks, danced on a boat and showed off their banging bodies. The 26-year-old entertainer wore a metallic gold bikini with chain detailing and accessorized the look with extravagant jewelry that was perfect for the birthday girl.
Check it out below.
The beauty also showed off a few photos from her tropical trip where she posed in her gold bikini from a few different angles, all while celebrating her 26th birthday. “just feeling sooooo grateful today. 🥺 thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad b*** birthdaaaaaaaaay.” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.
Looks like Normani is enjoying her birthday in style!
