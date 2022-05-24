Monica Shows Off Her Natural Tresses And Flawless Skin

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Monica took to Instagram earlier today to show off her natural tresses and how she keeps her locs so healthy in honor of Mielle Organics’ anniversary celebration.

Taking to the platform, the multi-hyphenated entertainer shared a video of herself makeup and wig free as she prepared to take us through her haircare routine using all Mielle Organics products. First, she washed her hair using the brand’s shampoo and combed through her natural curls using the brand’s deep conditioner. After braiding her locks, she applied oil from the brand on her scalp to help keep her tresses healthy and moisturized.

To complete her video, she showed off her vast collection from the hair care brand while promoting the brand’s special anniversary sale.

Check out the beauty’s IG Reel below.

“COME ON HEALTHY HAIR AND FLAWLESS SKIN😍😍😍,” one of Monica’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, “Your NATRUAL hair so cute Monica.”

We’ll happy to do whatever Monica is doing to keep her hair and skin looking so perfect!