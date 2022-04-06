Monica Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Pair Of Denim Dolce And Gabbana Boots

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps going up! In an Instagram photo carousel, the 41-year-old beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy but it was her Dolce and Gabbana boots that took her entire look to a whole new level.

Taking to the social platform, the singer donned a sexy pair of Dolce and Gabbana denim thigh-high boots that were everything! Retailing for $1,560, the boots were pointed toe and hugged the beauty’s legs and thigh to perfection. She paired the look with a pair of cut-up denim shorts, a white mock-neck long sleeved shirt, and a long denim ankle-length jacket that matched the ensemble perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back, side swoop low ponytail that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

Monica shared the look on her profile earlier this week, posting a series of photos of herself modeling the look from different angles. “🎬Mo,” she simply captioned the photo. Check it out below.

“The flyest 😘🖤😍,” one of Monica’s millions of followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “ PeriodT 🔥🔥,” and another continued to gas up her effortless style, writing, “The fkin goat 🔥😍,” about the sexy look.

What do you think about the stunning look?

