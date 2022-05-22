Marlo Hampton Keeps It Cute In All Peach Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Marlo Hampton was recently spotted out rocking an all peach ensemble that was everything!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her look which instantly gave us fashion envy and more. For her look, the Reak Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a furry peach dress which featured a marching hat. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking a few gold bracelets and earrings to set the entire look off.

“The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever. Last weekend was so much fun in Miami 🌊☀️🏖 thanks for hosting me @thebetsyhotel 🏨, ,” she captioned the Instagram photo set. Check it out below.

Many of Marlo’s Instagram followers were loving the look just as much as we were and took to Instagram to flood her comment section with their stamps of approval. “I love how natural your beauty is. Even without filters, it is outstanding.🖤🖤🖤❤️💎🥰,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Always Beautiful 😍😍😍😍.”

We’re just loving the look on the fashionista!