Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Bikini Body Ody Ody In Cheeky ‘Wash Day’ Post

Jordyn Woods’ body is making a splash on social media today. While the rest of us throw on a pair of sweats and prepare the muscle strength it will take to detangle, wash, condition, and style our hair, Jordyn Woods kicks off wash day in her bikini and a quick dip in the pool. The fitness enthusiast and businesswoman showed off her cakes in a viral clip that is serving body ody ody (and we’re not talking about her hair). She captioned the clip, “When it’s wash day and @jodiewoods dares you to jump in the pool.”

It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to catch a glimpse of Jordyn Woods’ body on display and thirsty tweets to emerge.

Whether it’s about her body, relationship, of former adjacency to the Kardashians, Jordyn is no stranger to becoming a trending topic. She trends pretty much every time Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go through something, every time her baller boo Karl Anthony Towns plays or simply for looking so damn good, it’s tweet-worthy. All of which is often.

We spoke to Jordyn Woods in our debut cover story in 2020, where the buxom social media influencer denounced any plastic surgery rumors about her body. “If you look at my grandma, if you look at my aunt, this ass is genetic,” she said.

While she is flattered by the attention, she is unphased.

“I think that unfortunately for these guys, there’s something new every single week. Of course, when you see a video like that you’re going to be interested. But I don’t think they are really interested in me. They’re just interested in the video. The clout of it or the hype. And just to say that they did it. And I’m not going to give that to you.”

Go awf sis.

