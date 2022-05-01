Halle Bailey Serves A Lewk In An Emerald Green Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram over the weekend to serve a LEWK when she posed in an emerald green dress that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a mirror selfie of herself donning a curve hugging emerald green thin strap dress that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The dress featured a deep v neckline with ruched detailing down the middle and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature light brown locs in a tightly curled hairstyle that certainly gave us Hollywood glam and more.

“black marilyn monroe vibes ♥️,” she captioned the elegant photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the soulful crooner as many of Halle’s 2.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ✨👏🏿💫🥰,” and another hilariously called the beauty, “Melanin Monroe 😍✨,” as a nod to the photo’s caption.

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble

Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show