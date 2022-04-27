Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Gift ‘Rih And Rocky Rave Shower’ Tee Shirts At Their Baby Shower

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

A pending shooting allegation isn’t going to stop this show! Off the heels of A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest, Rihanna and her man hosted a baby shower for the couple’s bundle of joy. While we can imagine the guest list was long, top-tier, and full of fun, we can also assume the details of the gathering will remain intimate and close to the parent’s hearts.

One minor detail that managed to hit the internet was the party favors that guests received as a keepsake. Most people gift useless magnets or figurines for a baby shower, but Rihanna and Rocky opted for a Tee shirt that celebrated their latest collaboration. You can view it here.

The shirt features the couple as children with the words “Rih and Rocky Rave Shower” on the front. On the back, the shirt read, “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

Rihanna is officially in her third trimester, and judging by the date of her shower, she could give birth sometime in May or early June. The billionaire business owner is excited about her first child. When it comes to pregnancy, the singer told People, “I’m enjoying it.” As far as the fashion goes, she said, “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

