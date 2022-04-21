Sasha Obama Reportedly Dating Son Of Actor Clifton Powell

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sasha Obama has grown up right before our eyes and now it’s reported that the former First Daughter has a new boyfriend!

The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama is said to be dating the 24-year-old son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, Clifton Powell Jr. According to Page Six, Powell Jr. is a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director. The duo allegedly began dating after Sasha left the University of Michigan where she had been a student for two years and moved to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California.

The reports of the youngest Obama daughters’ new romance comes just days after her mom, Michelle Obama, confirmed that the college student has a new boyfriend.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the 58 year old wife and mother joked on said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday about her two daughters, Sasha and 23-year-old Malia Obama. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Check out the full interview below.

Whle Clifton Powell Jr.’s father is a famous Hollywood actor, his mom, Kimberly Powell, reportedly runs a few businesses including an interior design company called whateverUneed Designs and a catering company called Chef Kim. Powell Jr. also has a 29-year-old sister, May Powell, who also an entrepreneur and runs her own beauty business called Suga Honey Glam Incorporated.

Don’t Miss…

Sasha Obama Shows Off Her Long Acrylic Nails And No Slander Will Be Tolerated

10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways