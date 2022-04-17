Doja Cat Shows Off Her Killer Abs At Coachella

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Doja Cat was spotted at Coachella over the weekend rocking a super fly ensemble that showed off her killer abs and toned physique.

For her look, she wore grey, yellow and red ombre pants that covered her platform boots. She paired the look with an intricate crop top that showed off her toned midriff and abs. As for her hair, she rocked a spiked out pony tail that was perfect for the annual music festival and accessorized the look with red sunnies that set the entire look off. Check out the fashionable fit below.

Doja also rocked long, stiletto nails for the occasion and added a matching ring to set the entire look off.

The pop star later shared the fashionable look on Instagram, posting the fashionable ensemble to her 22.9 million Instagram followers. See her post below.

“The IT girl 🔥,” one of the beauty’s millions of followers left underneath the fashionable pic while another wrote, “Yesssss miss Doja,” while another simply called her “queen.”

