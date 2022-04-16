The City Girls Take The Stage At Coachella In Matching Marcell Von Berlin Boots

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls took to the stage at the annual Coachella Music Festival today and rocked matching looks that we’re absolutely obsessed with!

Taking to the stage, the rap duo wore custom Marcell Von Berlin boots that sat slightly over their knees. They paired the looks with matching fishnet body suits and a red two-piece crop top and short set.

Check out photos from the performance below.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / GettyFor the performance, Yung Miami wore her hair in a high ponytail while JT wore her long dark locs straight down with two braids on each sides of her face.

Yung Miami also took to Instagram to show off the fashionable festival look, simply captioning the post, “Coachella.” Check it out below.

“Yess caresha,” one of Miami’s 5.2 million Instagram followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “ This is Everything I’m so proud 🧡🧡🥰🥰 keep smiling and WINNING,” while another commented and said, “So proud of you guys. Y’all deserve this ❤️❤️.”

We’re loving this look on the rap stars!