Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Blue Ivy Helped Her Prepare For New Acting Role

Tina Knowles-Lawson is still celebrating her acting debut in Disney’s The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder! and recently sat down with Tamron Hall on the Tamron Hall Show to reveal that her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, is the only family member who helped her prepare for her big role!

Tamron asked the mother and grandmother who did she take the script to first to which Ms. Tina replied, “We’re all so busy doing our own thing and this came along and it kind of surprised me because I’m so busy. nd nobody was available to help me. You know, my husband – an actor and an acting coach – was doing a movie. Kelly was doing a movie. So, I’m like ‘who am I going to get to help me?’ And Blue Ivy actually was the only person available who could help me!”

Lawson also shared that Blue Ivy really wanted her to get the lines perfect, and coached her into perfection! Check out the adorable clip below via The Neighborhood Talk.

As previously reported, Tina, who is the mother of Solange and Beyoncé, plays Ms. Gina in the upcoming episode and is tasked with helping Penny’s friend LaCienega find new hairstyles for her quinceanera. LaCienega wants everyone to have afros to which Ms. Gina responds, in true Ms. Tina fashion, “Oh, that’s interesting. But hey, it’s your day chile.”

The episode is streaming now!

