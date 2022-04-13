Mariah Carey Lavishly Celebrates Anniversary Of ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ While Lounging In A Pool Wearing A Ball Gown

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Mariah Carey is celebrating the anniversary of her hit album, The Emancipation of Mimi, in true Mariah Carey fashion – in an evening gown. But rather than wearing the gown to a formal event or for a lavish photoshoot, the 53-year-old singer surprised fans on Instagram Live by wearing the gown while lounging in the pool!

Mariah’s red glimmering gown featured hits of rose gold and rich burgundy colors. She topped off the elegant look with dangling gold earrings and a plethora of diamond-encrusted bracelets on each arm. But The Emancipation of Mimi wasn’t the only project the singer was celebrating during this lavish IG live. She’s also celebrating her recent Billboard success of the remix for “Big Energy,” her collaboration with Latto and DJ Khaled.

IN the IG live, the singer joked about how she wanted to go into the hot tub for the Live, but was worried about sweating out her edges on camera, telling fans, “I was gonna go in the hot tub, but then I thought it might start sweating and my hair would change textures so that wasn’t gonna be a good idea.” Who else can relate?

At the conclusion of the Live, the beauty posted the 21-minute video to her official Instagram account, captioning the post “‘Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!!” while adding lamb and heart emojis to the caption to appeal to her millions of fans.

Check it out below.

