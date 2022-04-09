Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Bod In Gorgeous Gym Mirror Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ari Lennox has been applying pressure lately and recently took to Instagram to show off her toned body while hitting the gym in a mirror selfie that’s definitely given us body goals.

Taking tho the platform, the “BMO” songstress showed off her toned arm, legs, and killer abs while working out at the gym on the cycling bike. She paused during her work out to show off her toned body while wearing a white sports bra, orange bike shoes, and white sneakers. She also showed off her natural, curly locs during her workout and served a beautiful fresh face in the process.

Check out the stunning gym selfie below via The Neighborhood Talk.

But this isn’t the only time Ari gave us body goals. Last fall the songstress had us swooning when she showed off her toned gym body in a stunning, sleek white gown that fit her like a glove. For this look, the Sit On It singer showed off her glowing chocolate skin and fierce body in a white, strapless gown, accessorized with chandelier earrings, a matching jewel-embezzled headpiece, bracelets and rings while becoming the envy of fashionistas everywhere. Check it out below.

Like we said… pressure!

