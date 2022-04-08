Loni Love Confirms ‘The Real’ Is Ending After 8 Seasons

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

After eight seasons, The Real is sadly coming to an end. A rep for the series confirmed the unfortunate news to PEOPLE on Friday while co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais also confirmed the news, sharing messages about the cancelation on their individual social media pages.

Love took to Twitter to share a statement, Tweeting, “In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show..”

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you the viewers for riding with us… this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” the 50-year-old comedian continued in the Instagram post while sharing screenshots of articles that confirmed the news and captioning the photo “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…”

See the statement below.

Beauvais also wrote of the series’ cancelation, taking to Twitter to say, “It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew,” before adding three praying hand emojis. Check out her tweet below.

Loni and Garcelle’s co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have not yet publicly commented on the cancelation.