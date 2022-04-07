Rihanna Serves Another Jaw-Dropping Maternity LEWK During Her Latest Night Out

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Rihanna is still serving maternity fashion like we’ve never seen before and her latest look is certainly one for the books!

Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about leaving Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles sporting an all-blue ensemble that was everything. For her night out, she wore a $753 Maison Alaia blue crop top and matching pants and paired the look with a vintage Los Angeles Fire Department cap. She added a blue Dior saddle bag to the ensemble and donned Adidas Samba sneakers on her feet for added comfort. She was spotted out with her beau, A$AP Rocky, as the stylish couple enjoyed their romantic dinner date night as the fabulous restaurant.

Check out the look below via Fashion Bomb Daily.

Rih Rih is certainly killing this pregnancy and it looks like she’s going to pass the style gene on to her newborn baby! Just last month, the mother-to-be gave us the most relatable content ever when she was spotted at Target as she shopped for baby clothes for her growing family. Fans speculated that because the singer was shopping in the girl’s section, she and A$AP could be expecting a daughter, but that has yet to be confirmed.

For the high fashion Target run, the Billionaire beauty rocked an oversized blue hooded sweatshirt, sparkling grey skirt, and purple heels. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with two pieces that framed the sides of her face and carried a black purse as she pushed the red Target buggy around the store.

Check out the look via Entertainment Tonight below.