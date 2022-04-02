Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Make Amends After Years Long Feud: ‘I’m So Sorry for Hurting You’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels have finally ended their very public feud after the 54-year-old comedian accused the 62-year-old director and others of blackballing her for not promoting their 2009 film Precious during awards season. But now, years after the feud began, it looks like they’re officially letting bygones be bygones and have patched things up, for good.

On Friday evening, the duo took to the stage in the middle of Mo’Nique’s comedy show in Staten Island, New York to publically bury the hatchet. As seen in video footage that went viral on Twitter, the actress was on stage performing during her set show when she brought the legendary director out on the stage to talk.

While on stage, Daniels turned to Mo’Nique and told her, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did.” He continued, this time telling the audience, “She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just — that was God working, through both of us.”

He then went on to say, “And we’re gonna f—ing do it again!” which he said in reference to his upcoming horror film, Demon House, in which, according to Deadline, Mo’Nique has been tapped to star, replacing actress Octavia Spencer.

The duo then began dancing with each other on stage and concluded the public reconciliation by embracing one another with a loving hug, with each one saying “I love you” to the other. Check it out below.

After the event concluded, the entertaining duo took to Instagram to make their reconciliation official, both posting pictures of each other on their pages. “♥️ no caption needed @therealmoworldwide,” Daniels captioned his post while Mo’Nique echoed his sentiments, writing, “NO CAPTION NEEDED I LOVE US 4REAL❤️.”

We love to see it!

