Jonathan Majors Glistening And Chiseled Abs Send Lady Fans Into A Frenzy

If you’re just finding out about Jonathan Majors, shame on you. The talented actor was the star of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s Black western The Harder They Fall. And he’ll soon be heating up our screens in the upcoming Creed III movie directed by Michael B. Jordan. Lawd, double the fine chocolate. Majors sent the Internet ablaze when behind-the-scenes photos of his sweaty chiseled chocolate body hit the net.

After licking the screen, women took to Twitter to unitedly bask in their thirst.

Majors will star alongside Jordan as his “sparring partner” and Tessa Thompson in the film. In an interview with NME, Majors revealed, “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate. With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

The hunky actor is also slated to play a variant – Kang The Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania film. Majors made his first MCU debut in Disney’s series Loki. As a master of his craft, we’re excited to see what Majors brings to both film franchises.

