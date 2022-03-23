Ryan Destiny Poses For Instagram In An All-Black Dior Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ryan Destiny is becoming one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in an all-black Dior look that was everything!

For the IG photo shoot, the beauty donned a strapless, lace, black Dior dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer skirt. Styled by Scot Louie, the former Star actress paired the look with black strappy heels and wore her hair in an updo with bangs parted over to one side of her face. In one photo, she paired the look with a black and gold handbag and wore a black blazer draped across her shoulders. And in another photo, the beauty posed in dark sunglasses to help compliment the all-black ensemble.

Check out the stunning shoot below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?

