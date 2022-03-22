Saweetie Reveals She Was ‘In Shock’ Once She Learned About Her Grammy Nomination

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Saweetie is now a Grammy-nominated artist and recently sat down with PEOPLE’s Every day podcast where she opened up about her challenges as an artist. “When you work really hard, it’s always nice to get acknowledged,” the 28-year-old rapper said, adding that she was “in shock” after learning of her big nomination for best new artist and best rap song for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. “I screamed, [I] did a lot of things,” adding that if should she win, she plans on putting her Grammy “somewhere special” and will “make it look like a museum in my house.”

She then explained that reaching this milestone didn’t come without a few challenges, telling the podcast, “I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it’s glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes.”