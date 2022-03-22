Ciara Will Join The Cast Of Blitz Bazawule’s Musical Adaption Of ‘The Color Purple’

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Congratulations are in order for Ciara. This week, the singer and entrepreneur was added to the star-studded cast of Blitz Bazawule’s musical adaption of The Color Purple.

The 36-year-old performer will star as the adult version of Nettie, the younger sister of the film’s central protagonist, Celie. Ungodly Hour hitmaker Halle Bailey has been tapped to play the younger version of the character.

Ciara will now join the forthcoming film’s colorful cast that includes Fantasia as Celie, Coleman Domingo, who will take on the role of Mister, and Danielle Brooks, who will portray Sophia. In 1985, Oprah Winfrey won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her exquisite portrayal of Sophia in Steven Speilberg’s adaption of The Color Purple, so Brooks has some big shoes to fill. Other stars include Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., and Corey Hawkins.

The 1, 2 Step crooner isn’t new to the big screen. Ciara has previously appeared in TV shows, and films such as MTV’s All You’ve Got, the musical Mama, I Want to Sing!, and the 2012 Adam Sandler comedy That’s My Boy. She also had a reoccurring role in season 6 of BET’s The Game. In addition, her hefty music career spans from Pop to Hip-Hop and R&B. With seven full-length albums under her belt, she’s the perfect candidate for the film.

The Color Purple is slated for release sometime in December 2023.

On Twitter, the mother of two gushed about the big opportunity, telling her 11.6 million fans:

“Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful.”

We can’t wait to see what she brings to Nettie’s role!

