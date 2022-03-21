Anika Kai Shows Us How To Add A Pop Of Color To Our Beauty Routine Using The Morphe X Lucky Charms Collection

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog. @introvertNtheCity
Last week, our resident makeup artist Anika Kai showed us the range of colors in the Morphe X Lucky Charms collection. This time around, she’s sharing a tutorial on how to use the Morphe palette to give your everyday look a boost of color.
Anika Kai: Hi welcome back my name is Anika Kai and I am a celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer and today i’m going to show you how to use bold bright shades to create everyday wearable makeup looks.
I’m starting with my mac studio fix 24 hour concealer in a shade that’s way too light for me as an eye shadow base. Start at the base of the lid and blend upwards. I’m using the Morphe Makes a Magic palette and the shade You’re in Luck. Look. we’ll be applying this eyeshadow using the same technique we used to apply the eyeshadow base. Go back into You’re in Luck look with the lc2 fluffy brush and apply that to the crease. Apply a brown eyeliner to the lower lash line and outer third of the eye and blend that out with the lc4 smudge brush.
Add two coats of mascara and a pair of lashes for a monochromatic look. Add the same color to your cheeks. Another fun and easy way to add some color to your look is by using a eye pencil. Today I’m going to be grabbing Mischievous from the same Lucky Charms Morphe collection and applying that to my lower waterline. For added dimension, I’m using Enchanted Forest on the outer third of the lower waterline and now we have two ways that you can use bold colors in your everyday makeup routine. Try something new and let me know how it goes down in the comments. Until next time, bye!