Anika Kai Shows Us How To Add A Pop Of Color To Our Beauty Routine Using The Morphe X Lucky Charms Collection

Last week, our resident makeup artist Anika Kai showed us the range of colors in the Morphe X Lucky Charms collection. This time around, she’s sharing a tutorial on how to use the Morphe palette to give your everyday look a boost of color.

Add two coats of mascara and a pair of lashes for a monochromatic look. Add the same color to your cheeks. Another fun and easy way to add some color to your look is by using a eye pencil. Today I’m going to be grabbing Mischievous from the same Lucky Charms Morphe collection and applying that to my lower waterline. For added dimension, I’m using Enchanted Forest on the outer third of the lower waterline and now we have two ways that you can use bold colors in your everyday makeup routine. Try something new and let me know how it goes down in the comments. Until next time, bye!