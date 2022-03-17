Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going to Be Back’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Wendy Williams called into Good Morning America earlier today to speak out about her ongoing health issues and her absence from her beloved talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The daily show confirmed that although the 57-year-old didn’t want to appear on camera, she did want the public to hear from her directly, which is why she dialed into the morning show

The legendary talk show host started off the interview telling the audience that she is “absolutely” of “sound mind.” “[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she explained “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”