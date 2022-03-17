Lizzo Gives A Colorful Keynote Chat At The SXSW Conference In A D Haleter Ensemble

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Lizzo showed off her vibrant attire and personality as she took the stage to serve as the keynote speaker at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

The Truth Hurts singer joined radio host Angela Yee on stage to talk about music, self-love, and body positivity. If we’ve learned anything about Lizzo, it’s that she loves to have fun with fashion. The singer wore a multicolored checkered ensemble designed by D Haleter, and this is a new look from the designer’s upcoming collection.

Lizzo teased the look on her Instagram page as she boarded a private jet.

The multi Grammy-award-winning artist gave the low down on her new show coming to Amazon Prime on March 25th, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She also revealed that new music is on the way. “I can finally tell everybody, literally I’m flying home today to master my album. It’s done so it’s coming very very soon…and it’s good. I worked real hard on it, so it better be good.”

Lizzo’s show was birthed from the need to have visual representation when she danced on stage. After attending numerous castings with a deficit of plus-size dancers, she decided a television show would help raises awareness of the unequal dancing grounds. Despite the reputation of the usual reality TV shows, Lizzo promises to leave the mean-girl formula out of this equation.

“I feel like it’s hard enough in the dance world already for girls who look like me, so why would I create that environment in my space? If I had the power to change that, why not change that?”

It looks like our girl has some great things loading. We’re excited for her. What do you think? Sound off below!

