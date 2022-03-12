Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Earlier today we reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who has died from Esophageal cancer at the age of 50. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news with TMZ, telling the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

After the news broke, Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., also released a statement, taking to Instagram to write, “when I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.”

Now, the eldest of the Braxton sisters, Toni Braxton, has released a statement as well, taking to her own Instagram page to share the sad news. Posting a stunning black and white photo of all the Braxton sisters, Toni captioned the post, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever,” and signed the post with love from “The Braxton Family.”

See the touching tribute post below.