Kelly Rowland Turned Heads In A Crystal-Encrusted Floral Skirt And Blouse

CLOSE
Kelly Rowland celebrated International Women’s Day earlier this week in a super cute and super sexy pink ensemble that we have to get our hands on!
Check out the stunning look via Fashion Bomb Daily below.
But serving LEWKS isn’t the only thing the songstress has been up to lately. Earlier this week it was announced that the former Destiny’s Child member has a new children’s book on the way entitled, Always with You, Always with Me, which is described as a “loving ode to modern motherhood.”
Kelly took to Twitter to announce the new venture, sharing the book’s cover as well as informing fans how to purchase it.
This will mark the mother of two’s second book, following her 20217 release of Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened.
Always with You, Always with Me is set to release on April 26 and is available for pre-order now.
More from Hello Beautiful