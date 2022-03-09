Storm Reid Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Custom Prada Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Storm Reid stepped out recently in a custom Prada look that gave us major fashion envy!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the 18-year-old actress served face and style in the black lace look that featured a deep v-neckline and princess ballgown waist that looked absolutely stunning on her. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing gold bangles on her wrists, a dainty necklace, a few rings, and hoop earrings in her ears. She wore her hair in loose curls with a few braids throughout to add a bit of flair to the trendy look.

“Glam tonight for 24th @costumeawards 🖤 Full custom @prada,” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time that Storm rocked a Prada look to perfection. Last December, the Euphoria star was styled by Jason Bolden once again and served in a black and white look that featured a black blazer dress with a mini train that flowed past her ankles and dragged the floor. For this look, Sse paired the ensemble with a white collared shirt underneath and accessorized the ensemble with minimal makeup except for dramatic eyeliner and silver jewelry, donning black pointed-toe pumps on her feet. She wore her hair in a half down, half braided hairstyle adorning silver and gold clips throughout the braided look. “small waist pretty face @prada 🖤🤍,” the actress captioned the IG pic. Check it out below.

What’s your favorite Prada look on Storm Reid?