Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cardi B is known for her trendy style and working with some of the biggest stylists in the industry. But now, she’s giving the fashion reins over to her husband, Offset, who styled her for her latest look, and we love it!

Taking to Instagram, the “Money” rapper donned a cozy yet cute black, white and red sweatsuit. She paired the look with shiny red leather booties and red glasses which she wore on the bride of her nose. She rocked her hair in a side part, slicked back hairstyle, and donned minimal jewelry, only wearing her signature long nails in the color blue to add a clash of color.

In a series of posts, the rapper took to the social media platform to show off the trendy ensemble, captioning the photo set, “Styled by hubby.” Check it out below.

“It’s giving,” one of Cardi’s millions of IG followers wrote underneath the stylish photo while another said, “Cool girl sh*** 🔥🔥🔥,” while others simply left a plethora of emojis including heart eye, fire, and heart emojis to show their stamps of approval.

But this isn’t the only time Cardi showed off her fashionable style on IG. Not too long ago, the rapper, stepped out in all-Christian Dior-everything as she rocked a blue Dior trench coat and matching pencil skirt. She paired the look with matching navy blue pointy toe heeled pumps and a neutral-colored top. She posed alongside her matching Dior baby carriage with her newborn in tow as she showed off her gorgeous beat and killer curves for her Instagram followers.

We just love Cardi’s style!