Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies At Age 27 Due To A ‘Tragic Accident’

In tragic news, Miss Alabama, Zoe Sozo Bethel has died just days after she suffered head injuries from a “tragic accident” when she “fell out of a third-floor window,” according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE also reports that initial reports of Miami Police Department officers stated that they “responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt,” but the police now say that the 27-year-old’s death was accidental and due to blunt force trauma. Bethel’s family members broke the news on her Instagram account this past Sunday, telling followers that “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”