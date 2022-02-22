Michael Jordan Was Captivated By Mary J. Blige’ Bangin’ Balmain Fit At The 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Just a week after her blowout performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, R&B Queen Mary J. Blige sent fans in a tizzy during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

On Feb. 19, Blige hit the stage for the 71st annual sports event, performing a snippet of her new single, “Amazing,” which appears on her 14th studio album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The 51-year-old singer looked AMAZING, too, sporting a long light blue mink designed by Daniel’s Leather paired with a Balmain bodysuit. Blige completed the look with her signature thigh-high boots and an icy chain that bore her initials “MJB.”

After her exciting performance, the Yonkers native changed into another Balmain piece, this time opting for a full-on jumpsuit that showed off her curves as she joined the crowd to enjoy the rest of the star-studded game. The “Real Love” hitmaker jazzed up the ensemble with a long black mink.

Hollywood Unlocked captured Blige having a ton of fun courtside as she sat next to stars like Adele and basketball legend Michael Jordan who gushed about how incredible her Super Bowl performance was. Some hilarious fans online mentioned that MJ may have been a little too friendly with Blige as he appeared to place his hands very close to the singer’s voluptuous assets after he went in for a hug. Check out their cute exchange below. Do you think something is happening there? We’re sure it was all love at the end of the day.

..but here’s another look just in case we’re missing something here.

Blige also posed for a pic with the late great Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, comedian Dave Chappelle and NBA legend Dwayne Wade among others.

You can catch the entire NBA All-Star performance at the 4:34 minute mark below.

