Lizzo Bares All In Cheeky Instagram Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her best assets today when she bared all in a cheeky Instagram post, and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the 33-year-old “Rumors” singer posted a photo of herself in a matching purple cutout velour pants and top set. She paired the look with matching velour tie-up boots and an off-the-shoulder top. To complement the sultry look, she donned pink hair that she wore in a half-up, half-down style with style curls throughout.

“THICC FOR HER PLEASURE🍬,” she captioned the sultry Instagram photo set. Check it out below.

“MARRY ME PLEASE😍😍😍😍,” one of the singer’s 11.9 million Instagram followers commented on the stunning photo while another said “This is pretty stunning” and another wrote, “Lizzooooo!!! My Gawd!! 😍❤️😍❤️😍.”

But Lizzo is no stranger to letting it all hang out and just last week, she took to Instagram once again to bare it all in a sensual video where she served face and full confidence. Then the singer posed in front of a white sheet while looking seductively into the camera to the soundtrack of her hew self-love song. For this look, she donned nothing but a light, natural beat on her face with a glowing complexion, and nude stiletto nails as her long, dark locs draped down her back with soft curls.

Check it out below.

Got to love it!

Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy TikTok

Lizzo And Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In Hercules Inspired ‘Rumors’ Video