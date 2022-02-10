Savannah James Has Her Jimmy Choo x Mugler Boots On Our Necks; Slays Again

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Another day, another slay! Our good sis Savannah James has her foot on our necks with no signs of letting up. The matriarch of the James’ family came through rocking the new Jimmy Choo x Mugler footwear capsule collection to the star-studded launch party in Beverly Hills.

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Megan Fox, Karrueche Tran and Nicole Ari Parker were all in attendance to celebrate the extravagant launch. Chloe, who wore a curve-hugging, satin bodysuit, hit the stage to perform.

The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection bridges signature looks from the luxury brands that both launched in the 70s. The capsule collection combines looks that were made popular by both brands in the 90s. From illusion mesh, as seen on Savannah James, to a “longer, bitchier” toe and leather straps as described by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi (Vogue), the collection is already sold out in many sizes in the website.

Styled by Icon Tips, Savannah is one of the first to don the collection that i available to pre-order. Savannah is wearing the Jimmy Choo x Mugler Stripe Mesh Sock Booties ($1,395), available for pre-order.

Savannah is quickly becoming one of favorite stylistas. We’re watching her and her squad: Icon Tips and hairstylist King Carter.

