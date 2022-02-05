Yung Miami Sits Pretty For Her Birthday Photo Shoot In A Custom House Of JMC Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Yung Miami is gearing up for her birthday and took to Instagram to share her early birthday photoshoot and the looks are everything!

For the shoot, the City Girl sat pretty in pink as she posed in a custom House of JMC dress. The dress hugged her curves to perfection and featured brown hair at the dress’s hem and on the dress’s wrists. The rapper donned a platinum blonde wig and glamourous makeup on her face as she served face while sitting on a white cube inside a clear box. “2/11” she simply captioned the photo set, alluding to her upcoming birthday. Check out the gorgeous photoset below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the rap star as many of the “Act Up” emcee’s celebrity friends and followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Careshhhhllllllaaaaaaaaa😍😍😍😍😍,” fellow rapper Kash Doll left underneath the picture while actress and TV personality Lala wrote, “My baby😍.”

Just yesterday, Yung Miami and her rap group mate, JT, made headlines when they appeared to make up with Nicki Minaj after years of tension. It was implied that Miami and JT previously made comments about Nicki on social media a few years ago, but now Miami is saying that the whole situation was a wake up call. In an interview with the Neighborhood Talk, the rapper explained, “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

Now that the ladies have officially squashed their beef, could there be rap collabs on the way? We’d love to see it!

