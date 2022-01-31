Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Girl Crush On Her: ‘I Always Knew I Was BAE’

Alicia Keys is flattered by Janet Jackson’s girl crush on her, and we can’t say that we blame her! On Sunday, the 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram to post a screenshot from a 2008 article when the queen of pop revealed her girl crush on her. In the interview with E!, the 55-year-old musical legend shared that if she were to enter a lesbian relationship, it would be with Alicia Keys.
“I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥,” the Grammy-winning recording artist captioned the screenshot on her IG page.
Check out the photo below.
After Keys shared the post to her social platform, a ton of her 22.6 million IG followers agreed with the sentiment, commenting on how gorgeous both women are and how Janet has “great taste”.
“😍😍😍 we all know Janet got good taste,” one fan commented while another said, “I meannnnnn 😍😍😍.” Alicia Keys also plugged Janet Jackson’s recent Lifetime documentary, ‘JANET,’ in the IG caption as well, writing, “Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc 💯💯💯💯💯.”
Janet Jackson’s documentary premiered over the weekend in a two-night event and featured the legendary pop star in candid conversations about her family life, relationships, divorces, and music career. The documentary was released in lieu of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the icon’s debut album.