Ashanti Two-Steps Down The Soul Train Line In A Burberry Trench Coat On ‘GMA’

Ashanti is living her best life and it shows! On a recent appearance at Good Morning America, the 41-year-old took to the stage to give us disco fever when she got us all ready for her upcoming honor at this year’s Soul Train Awards with an electric Soul Train line that would make anybody want to get up and dance.

Rocking a super cute Burberry trench coat, tan turtle neck, and brown thigh-high boots, the singer kicked the Soul Train line off with a cute little two-step as she bopped her way down the line while her shoulder-length bob bounced with every step. The show’s hosts, Robin Roberts and TJ Holmes then jumped in, following behind Ashanti’s energy as they danced their way down the line to the music. Then, to everyone’s surprise, Ashanti’s mom and manager, Tina Douglas, stole the show when she ate everybody up with her smooth moves and confidence.

Check out the fun clip below.

And while we’re still smiling from ear to ear over the exciting moment, we have to get another look at Ashanti’s look as this outfit was indeed everything!

Ashanti is making her press rounds in New York City as she prepares to be honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year’s Soul Train Awards. “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” she said of the honor in a statement. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

