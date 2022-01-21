Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Venus Williams was spied getting her high-fashion fix at the Louis Vuitton Menswear F/W 2022-2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The tennis professional and clothing designer served street style and front row realness in a full-on Louis Vuitton look which consisted of a navy blue dress, a black Moto jacket, and a mini monogram purse.

The entire look, although casual, was perfect for the front row of the menswear show. From the her pointed-toe boots to her neatly styled updo, Williams was serving looks on a haute, silver platter.

Williams’ chic Louis Vuitton ensemble was overshadowed by her round, monogram handbag that likely cost more than my entire purse and shoe collection combined. I love that she wore the contrasting signature prints on the jacket and handbag.

Williams enjoys the fashion week circuit so there will be tons of fashion sitings throughout the week. I personally enjoy her seeing her in element outside of the Tennis world. Fashion is clearly a passion of hers, and we love to see it. What do you think? Are you loving Williams’ front row look at the Louis Vuitton show?

