Eye Opener: Lancome Oscillating Mascara

While most of you were shopping on Black Friday, yours truly was pampering herself at Nordstroms in Kansas. I walked by the make-up counter and was captivated by a make-up artist’s eyeshadow–deep smoky eyes with eyelashes to die for. If I could have just one thing, it would be long, lustrous lashes.I went over, struck up a conversation and before I could blink, I was in her chair. Alex (Ms. Smoky Eyes) proceeded to work her magic on me. After layering my eyes with various shades of eyeshadow, she pulled out a tube of mascara and told me to look down. I felt a gentle vibration. I was a bit taken back at first, but as she went on, I got used to it. After coating my lashes twice, she handed me the mirror and I literally let out a scream! I have never achieved such separated, lengthened, thick, feathery lashes ever! My lashes actually hit my eyebrows.
Once I composed myself, I had to know what this miracle product was and why was it not in my make-up bag? Alex introduced me to my new favorite beauty product: Lancome’s Oscillating Mascara. A mascara that wraps and covers each eyelash with an even distribution of black mascara at the speed of 7,000 oscillations a minute. It gives your lashes a rich, glossy, black finish that really does separate and lengthen each lash.
A bit pricey, but your lashes will thank you.
$34.00 at lancome.com