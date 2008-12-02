Eye Opener: Lancome Oscillating Mascara

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

While most of you were shopping on Black Friday, yours truly was pampering herself at Nordstroms in Kansas. I walked by the make-up counter and was captivated by a make-up artist’s eyeshadow–deep smoky eyes with eyelashes to die for. If I could have just one thing, it would be long, lustrous lashes.I went over, struck up a conversation and before I could blink, I was in her chair. Alex (Ms. Smoky Eyes) proceeded to work her magic on me. After layering my eyes with various shades of eyeshadow, she pulled out a tube of mascara and told me to look down. I felt a gentle vibration. I was a bit taken back at first, but as she went on, I got used to it. After coating my lashes twice, she handed me the mirror and I literally let out a scream! I have never achieved such separated, lengthened, thick, feathery lashes ever! My lashes actually hit my eyebrows.

Once I composed myself, I had to know what this miracle product was and why was it not in my make-up bag? Alex introduced me to my new favorite beauty product: Lancome’s Oscillating Mascara. A mascara that wraps and covers each eyelash with an even distribution of black mascara at the speed of 7,000 oscillations a minute. It gives your lashes a rich, glossy, black finish that really does separate and lengthen each lash.

A bit pricey, but your lashes will thank you.

$34.00 at lancome.com

