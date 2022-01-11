LisaRaye Schools Ari Fletcher Over DV Comments That Got Her Dropped From Savage X Fenty Ambassadorship

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

LisaRaye is giving influencer and girlfriend of rapper MoneyBagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, some tough love after the social media star was allegedly dropped from her Savage X Fenty ambassadorship deal following her irresponsible and quite cringey comments about DV victims.

During an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktail With Queens, host and actress LisaRaye took Ari to task. “Shoutout to Rihanna for standing up, and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” she said. She continued, “Because, here’s the thing – these younger girls are looking up to these influencers and these social media girls, and so, if you know that, you have an obligation!” Bringing it all home with, “[Ari] was out of line, out of place, she was immature.”

In case you missed it, Ari Fletcher appeared on the Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast where she said, “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door.” When faced with backlash over her toxic comments, she bashed domestic violence victims saying, “we do not care.”

Welp, she probably should have thought twice because Rihanna, a former domestic violence victim, who dropped former Savage X Fenty ambassador Draya for similar rhetoric, doesn’t play when it comes to who is representing her brand. Shortly after Ari went live and made more offensive statements, fans discovered she was no longer on the Savage X Fenty site.

While Draya made a bid to reclaim her Savage X Fenty ambassadorship, Ari has yet to comment on it or apologize to the fans she offended. Given her track record, the public shouldn’t expect one.

