Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nia Long has always been stunning and yesterday she took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie that has us begging for her skincare routine!

Rocking a neutral-colored winter fur hat, the Best Man Holiday actress served face and showed off flawless skin as she smized for her selfie. She wore her dark-colored hair long in soft waves that framed the sides of her face and brought in the new year in pure bliss. “Hello 2022 😘,” she captioned the gorgeous photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones in awe of the 51-year-old’s gorgeous selfie, as many of her 3.6 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their praises. “She’s pretty 🗣,” wrote follower and singer Estelle in the comment section while actress Storm Reid left a plethora of heart-eye emojis underneath the photograph. Another follower simply wrote, “Gorg” while another said, “This face!!”

Nia certainly has a lot to look forward to in 2022 as the actress and producer recently signed on to ABC’s Let The World See, which is a limited docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice after her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The first installment of the series begins with an examination of Till-Mobley’s early life, Emmett Till’s childhood, and the events that led to his murder in the summer of 1955.