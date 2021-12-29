Tia Mowry Serves Major Looks And Effortless Transitions In This Stylish Tik Tok

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

And this is why Tia Mowry is one of our most stylish women of the year. Sis has been slaying all year so why stop now?! In a a vibrant new Tik Tok video, Tia seamlessly transitions from look to look. Jumping on the latest Tik Tok trend, Tia tosses her shoe into the air and with a swift fan kick, emerges in a new look.

Tia starts the clip in a grey sweatsuit and sneakers. Then, she rocks a sleek pair of black trousers and sleeveless cutout blouse before emerging in a feathery blush pink top and hot pink satin shorts that brings the drama. That was almost our favorite look until she reemerged in a white feather mini dress. She captioned the viral clip, “Getting ready for 2022! Lehgo!”

As we approach the New Year, Tia stopped to reflect on her biggest accomplishments, which included reaching 6 million followers on Tik Tok. “Hitting almost 6M on TikTok has been such a milestone! It’s so fun to flex my creativeness in an amazing community.” But her biggest accomplishment, is being a mother and wife of course. “Family is what makes my heart beat. It motivates me and drives me to get up to do what I do. It is truly my WHY. I believe in love and will always be grateful for the time I have with my family,” she wrote. She added, “Being a mother to my 2 beautiful children will always be my biggest accomplishment.My path to motherhood and pregnancy wasn’t easy. But I thank God I didn’t give up on my dreams of becoming a mother. I encourage everyone who desires a family to do the same:) Mommy loves you Cree & Cairo.”

We’re looking forward to all your style hits in 2022 Tia!

