Lizzo Is ‘Mrs. Grinch’ In Latest Instagram Photoshoot

Lizzo is getting into the Christmas spirit… sort of. The “Rumors” singer took to Instagram to share her latest Grinch-inspired holiday outfit and we must say that she makes stealing Christmas look good.

The 33-year-old posed for a series of photos wearing an all-red and black striped bodysuit that featured feathers around the wrists and ankles. She paired the look with red holiday-inspired pointy-toe pumps, sparkly green eye shadow, and candy-cane-inspired nails. She wore a Grinch-green colored wig that she wore in loose curls and hid most of her green locs in an extravagant Christmas tree-looking red hat that featured ornaments and a big red bow at the top. She posed in front of a fabric, green background and served face in true Lizzo fashion.

In one picture she gave us a close-up of her festive look, captioning the photo, “YOU’RE A BAD B***… MRS. GRINCH🎵🔥… 😜🎄🤶🏾,” and showed off her fresh manicure and dramatic makeup. Check it out below.

For her next post, she passed in a Reel to a “Mrs. Grinch” themed song.

And finally, she showed off her entire ensemble, posting a series of photos and Poloraids for her 11.8 million Instagram followers.

“You. Are. Just. The. Coolest. ❤️🎄💚,” one fan wrote while another said, “SLAY GO OFF🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” Yes, our good sis looks good! If we weren’t in the holiday spirit at first, we sure are now! Even if it’s from Mrs. Grinch.

