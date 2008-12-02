Obama To Put A Ring On It

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
President-elect Barack Obama is reportedly buying his First Lady Michelle Obama a $30,000 ring as a thank you for her support during the election. The Harmony ring is made of rhodium – the world’s most expensive metal -and encrusted with diamonds. Read more here.
Also On HelloBeautiful: