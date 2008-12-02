CLOSE
Obama To Put A Ring On It

President-elect Barack Obama is reportedly buying his First Lady Michelle Obama a $30,000 ring as a thank you for her support during the election. The Harmony ring is made of rhodium – the world’s most expensive metal -and encrusted with diamonds. Read more here.

