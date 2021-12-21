Serve Soft Glam This Holiday With This Minimal Makeup Tutorial By Anika Kai

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The holiday season means time at home with your family, endless gatherings with friends, and the best festive looks you’ve been waiting to pull out all year long! And although you might be trading in your traditional holiday dresses for something a bit more casual as you may be spending more time inside this holiday season than in previous years, that’s no reason to not show up to your at-home holiday gatherings in style!

Lucky for you, our resident makeup artist, Anika Kai, has got you covered on that, as she’s mastered the art of perfecting the minimal makeup look that’s perfect for spending the holidays at home with your family. No matter if you’re just lounging around the living room or chefing it up in the kitchen and want to add a little pop to your cozy, at-home look, this simple, two-minute makeup tutorial will have you looking effortlessly gorgeous for your holiday festivities in no time.

Ready to get started? Check out the simple, step-by-step minimal makeup tutorial below.

