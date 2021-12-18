‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates Opens Up About Dealing With Adult ADHD

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Earlier today, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Sierra Gates took to Instagram to open up about her experience with adult ADHD. In an Instagram story post, the reality star shared a picture of her eyelashes that she held in the palm of her hand, explaining to fans that her ADHD led her to pluck all of her eyelashes off.

“Adult ADHD plucked every lash off including my own attached to it,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Sierra’s posts comes just days after singer SZA opened up about her own dealings with adult ADHD on social media, taking to Twitter to explain how difficult it is to have when nobody has empathy or understands. “Having un medicated adult adhd is REALLY f****** hard and absolutely nobody has empathy for it cause we all grown and busy,” she tweeted and continued saying, “I be ready to tap OUT .”

SZA’s confession was well received by her social media followers as many replied to the R&B crooner’s tweet with their words of encouragement and support with some opening up about their personalized experiences with the mental condition as well.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adult ADHD is short for adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is a mental health condition that makes it difficult to pay attention. Symptoms can include trouble focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

