Lizzo Gave Winter Florals In A Purple Richard Quinn Jumpsuit At The Amex Brunch with Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Our girl Lizzo hardly ever disappoints when it comes to bringing the heat! This weekend she spiced up the Amex Brunch with Chef Kwame Onwuachi, clad in a purple velvet jumpsuit by Richard Quinn.

If you are having a dull Monday then all you need to do is visit Lizzo’s Instagram page to get that boost you need. Honey struck a fierce pose in a velvet, floral Richard Quinn jumpsuit, and she deserves two snaps and a clap! The Rumors singer wore the all-in-one jumper accessorized with purple Gianvito Rossi heels, emerald Aquazzura jewels, and an Amina Muaddi small silver purse. She was styled by the talented Jason Rembert who is known for putting fierce looks together for some of the most fly, famous people.

Her swoop bang, flipped curls, and perfectly laid sideburns (styled by Shelby Swain) took us back to the 2000s and matched her look perfectly. Her makeup by Alexx Mayo was soft and flawless.

As soon as Lizzo unleashed this art on her Instagram page, her followers were here for it. Her comment section was inundated with fire and heart eye emojis. One follower wrote, “SLAY ALL DAY.” While another follower remarked on how absolutely stunning Lizzo looked. And she did.

Lizzo fashionably pushes the envelope every chance she gets, and we are here for it. Keep doing your thang girl, you are goals!

