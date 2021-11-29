Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Sharde Gillam
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty
After a year of dating, Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly called it quits. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, citing that it was the distance that ultimately caused the couple to split.
Although reps for both stars did not immediately comment on the situation, the source told PEOPLE that “they are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”
The breakup news comes a year after the 41-year-old Girls Trip star confirmed that she and Common, 49, were in a relationship. In a 2020 interview with Steve-O on his podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride said that their relationship “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” and added that their relationship really blossomed in April after they went on a virtual Bumble date.
Common also previously spoke on the relationship, specifically how he felt about the comedian and actress on an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, calling Haddish a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” At the time, he also added, “you know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
And as much as the two of them loved gushing about each other during their press appearances, they also never shied away from their public displays of affection and often took to social media to share a few racy moments with fans. Their “silhouette TikTok challenge” is one that immediately comes to mind, as the duo made their relationship social media officially in January 2021 when Tiffany posted this intimate clip.
Amidst the breakup news, Tiffany is still remaining booked and busy as she’s currently in Atlanta shooting Haunted Mansion for Disney and has an Apple TV+ project, The Afterparty, also coming out early next year.
