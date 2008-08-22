Fall Into These Pillows

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We get excited about what to wear every fall season, so why not do the same for your home? Just like clothing, your home needs to be updated each season. We tend to bring summer into the home with light colored slipcovers and throws., so why not do the reverse for fall.

These Embroidered Harvest Throw pillows from wrapables.com could be the perfect accessory to transition your home into fall. Available in autumn colors and decorated with intricate embroidery, these pillows are only 21.95 each, which means you can still invest in those purple suede shoes you’ve been dreaming about.

