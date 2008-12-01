CLOSE
Is Solange Following In Angelina Jolie’s Footsteps?

Is Solange the new Angelina Jolie? Solange says she would love to have more children, “even if it means adopting.” B’s little sister is also hoping to find a new man, and would love to get married again.

