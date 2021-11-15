OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Brisk weather, ugly sweaters, ornaments, gifts and family gatherings can only mean one thing: the holiday season is upon us. While last year’s blistering COVID-19 pandemic left some of the world channeling their inner Grinch, this year people are looking forward to celebrating the season in-person and with their loved ones.

Whatever your family tradition: celebrating in Church, sipping hot cocoa over matching pajamas or singing along to your favorite Christmas album, there are plenty of ways to commemorate the season. The holidays are the perfect time to gather round the TV and catch a holiday flick and the OWN Network has plenty.

OWN For The Holidays has some brand new programming that may enhance your holiday traditions. The Black-owned network will be debuting a holiday cooking show and three holiday movies in November to help us ring in the season.

Need a new dish to add to the holiday potluck dinner? Look no further than OWN’s The Big Holiday Food Fight. Hosted by comedienne/actress Kim Whitley, this cooking competition highlights holiday family recipes. Each episode, a cook will compete for the title of King or Queen of the holiday, as well as a cash prize which they can use towards their Christmas shopping list. According to the host and the judges on this show, this food competition is just what the world needs to get in the holiday spirit. With food debates, generational recipes, and home cooked meals, this show is sure to hook you and have you feeling like you’re right at home. “I think this show is warm for the soul because people are looking for a way to be happy and feel loved. So I think this is going to be an awesome surprise and lift all our spirits.” said The Big Holiday Food Fight judge Gina Neely. This show premiers Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c.

If you’re looking for some new Christmas movies to add to your “favorite holiday movies” list, OWN just may have you covered. A Chestnut Family Christmas, starring Meagan Holder and Brad James, will be familiar to most because it tells the story of keeping up a façade to impress family members until the truth can no longer be concealed, and after the truth is revealed – it just may set you free and bring you love. And while neither Meagan and Brad are looking forward to keeping up a fib this holiday season, they are eagerly looking forward to watching their favorite Christmas movies. “I have a routine. It’s the Preacher’s Wife, Home Alone, and every year on Christmas Eve it’s A White Christmas.” stated Meagan.

Brad added that even though it may not be a Christmas movie, his tradition is to watch Coming To America. Catch A Chestnut Family Christmas on November 30th 9/8c. The other movies to look forward to, A Sisterly Christmas (premiers on December 7th 9/8c) and A Christmas Stray (premiers on December 14th 9/8c), are both filled with heartwarming lessons and love that will surely get you in the spirit.

So get your eggnog, hot cocoa, or whatever holiday drink you fancy, ready. Pick out your favorite pajamas, gather your friends and family, and prepare to ring in the season with OWN for the Holidays.

Will you be watching?

